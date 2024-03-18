Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities cut Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.47.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$34.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.