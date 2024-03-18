Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JWEL. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.47.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

