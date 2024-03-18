Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.47.

TSE JWEL opened at C$26.20 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

