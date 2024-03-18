Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,826. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

