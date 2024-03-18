Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 324,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 200,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

