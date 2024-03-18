Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 76.2% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 1,083,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

