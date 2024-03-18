Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches One Day Volume of $143,576.81

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $143,576.81 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005556 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00015280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,135.79 or 0.99548389 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00146276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

