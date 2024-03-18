Jito Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Jito has a total market cap of $399.50 million and approximately $317.24 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00005198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.48134212 USD and is up 10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $270,065,665.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

