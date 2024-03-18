JMP Securities Boosts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $72.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 177.14% from the company’s current price.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

