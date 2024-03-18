JMP Securities Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $397.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $351.00 to $397.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. 963,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

