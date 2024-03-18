JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne Trading Up 4.8 %

S stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.16. 8,941,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

