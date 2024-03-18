John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.76.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
