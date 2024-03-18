John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.76.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPI. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

