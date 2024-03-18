Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,557,000 after buying an additional 4,096,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

