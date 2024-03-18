Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jowell Global Price Performance

Shares of JWEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jowell Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

