JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BBUS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 146,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.