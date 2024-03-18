JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.82 and last traded at $191.79. 2,348,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,993,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

