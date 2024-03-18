JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $144.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

