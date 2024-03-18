JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.41. 1,150,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,641,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $734,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

