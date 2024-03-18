JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.41. 1,150,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,641,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
