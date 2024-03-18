Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5599 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Jumbo Stock Down 13.8 %

JUMSY stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Jumbo has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

