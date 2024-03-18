KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) & Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Head-To-Head Review

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zoetis and KALA BIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 KALA BIO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zoetis presently has a consensus target price of $224.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. KALA BIO has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.16%. Given KALA BIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than Zoetis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.5% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of KALA BIO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zoetis and KALA BIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.54 billion 9.25 $2.34 billion $5.07 34.04 KALA BIO $3.89 million 5.21 -$44.82 million ($22.73) -0.33

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than KALA BIO. KALA BIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 27.43% 51.25% 17.58% KALA BIO N/A -259.42% -64.39%

Summary

Zoetis beats KALA BIO on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

