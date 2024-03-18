Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kamada Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of KMDA traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
