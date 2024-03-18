Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $329.99

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $329.99 and last traded at $329.83, with a volume of 1868500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.29.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total transaction of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.