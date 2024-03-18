Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $58.67 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $58.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00093373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,667 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

