KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 115,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 225,892 shares.The stock last traded at $55.69 and had previously closed at $56.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

