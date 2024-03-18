Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $190.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

PGR stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $206.07. 1,406,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,895. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

