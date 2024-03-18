Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Target Price to $20.00

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. 52,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

