Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 43,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,061. The firm has a market cap of $849.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $10,485,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 974.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,498 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

