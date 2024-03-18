Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,968,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,398,347. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $317,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

