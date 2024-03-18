Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.43.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
