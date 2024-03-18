Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Key Tronic by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

