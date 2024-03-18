Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 140,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,743. The company has a market cap of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,063,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,906,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 453,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.