Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.30. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 495,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

