KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $695.45. 206,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.99. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

