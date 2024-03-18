Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $24.49. Klaviyo shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 135,190 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $172,000.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

