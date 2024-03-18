KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %

KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. 115,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,003. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

