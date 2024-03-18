KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.09. 6,466,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.