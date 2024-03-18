KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.11 on Monday, reaching $342.19. 564,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,508. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.