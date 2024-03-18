KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,824. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.