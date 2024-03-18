KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

