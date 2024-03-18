KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 468 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $352.99. 443,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.34. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $354.16.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

