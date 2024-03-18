KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,951 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. 13,313,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,765,684. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

