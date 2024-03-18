KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.40. 242,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,769. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.