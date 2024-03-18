KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 389,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,467. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.