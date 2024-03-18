KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.96. The stock had a trading volume of 852,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,284. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.