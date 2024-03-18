KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM remained flat at $167.20 on Monday. 3,074,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,351,303. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

