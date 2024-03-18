KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 755,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,146. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.