KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

