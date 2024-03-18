KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 983,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,175. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

