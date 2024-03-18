KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,754 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 907,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,976. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

