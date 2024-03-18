KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,514 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.21. 1,748,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,302. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

