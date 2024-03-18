Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,311. The firm has a market cap of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.