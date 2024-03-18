Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,311. The firm has a market cap of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $17,014,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 971.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 794,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,816,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 790,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

